Everything You Need To See & Know From The H&M x Moschino Show

As mentioned, the show was as star-studded as a fashion show-cum-circus gets. Just about every model whose presence on Instagram is much larger than their industry-wide reach was suited up and ready to walk, and there were influencers abound. That kind of Hollywood factor makes the collection a little less New York than Scott may have intended, but how else would we be convinced that wearing a one-piece swimsuit with heels in November is a better option than, well, not? We digress. Accessories were a key element to the show, with boots draped in MOSCHINO garlands, life-size CD-ROM earrings, MOSCHINO padlock purses, extravagant gold chain necklaces, and (so much) more. And proud mama Yolanda Hadid was there, too!