Everything You Need To See & Know From The H&M x Moschino Show

"The MOSCHINO [tv] H&M collection is a gift to my fans," Scott said via press release. "I wanted to give them the most MOSCHINO collection ever . I tried to include all the ingredients you would expect from one of my shows — cartoon couture mixed with a street wear vibe doused with hip hop worthy amounts of bling bling to create a totally MOSCHINO look." He definitely pulled that off, though there was no doubt he would. The result may have been a lot to take in, but if you zoomed in, there were a few takeaways that will ensure the collection flies off shelves and gets resold on eBay at embarrassing resale prices . For now, the MOSCHINO [tv] H&M collection won't break the bank, with prices ranging from $25 to $300.