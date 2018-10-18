What are some current issues in fashion that you have feelings about? Politics, the clothes themselves, Instagram, race, culture, etc. — whatever you're most moved by, good and bad.

"I'm so proud of where fashion is headed in regards to diversity. I’ve seen so many different types of beautiful Black models, from the darkest shade to the lightest shade, and that's beyond exciting for a girl like me who grew up in Norway and almost never saw anyone I could identify with. Because of that, I'd look to fashion, TV, and music to find myself; it was so important to have those representations. Now, the fact that I have a place here and someone out there can see themselves in me is just beautiful.