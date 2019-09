Hanne Mjøen's Crazy Catchy Music Will Be The Next Big Norwegian Export

"The video was shot in different locations throughout Berlin . We had four different sets: a super cool, grungy apartment; a night out on the town; an amazing tennis court; and a location that looked like a palace. Berlin was the perfect place for this video because I feel like it’s a place people can express all their emotions without apologizing for it, and that’s what ‘Sounds Good To Me’ is really about. It’s about all the bad parts of a relationship with a boyfriend, girlfriend, or even with yourself, and still after going through hell together, feeling that it’s worth it. Accepting all the bad parts for the good parts. We only had two days to shoot the video, so we ended up being on set for about 30 hours! I had a great team with me, and they made me shine and stay positive. I’m so grateful for their effort."