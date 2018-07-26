A Mood Board For Your Sign, In Case You Don't Have One Already

You can ask anyone to assign the perfect lipstick, workout, or summer movie based on your astrological sign. And, in theory, having these highly tangible, wholly un-spiritual points of comparison ought to give you a clearer image of your sign. But anyone who lives as an Aries 24/7 knows that their experiences, behavior, and personality can't be encapsulated in a fire-engine-red gloss.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Each sign of the Zodiac contains multitudes. To distill, say, Sagittarius and all its quirks, inclinations, and preferences down to even a handful of everyday reference points requires a well-trained eye (and a keen sense of humor).
If you've ever browsed the astrological corners of the internet, you've already seen some of the keenest and best trained astro-thinkers create their own impressions of the signs-as-ordinary-things in posts tagged as #zodiacaesthetics on Tumblr and Instagram. An "aesthetic," in this setting, is usually a set of images, objects, and words that, in sum, create a mood board intended to define a sign's overall vibe. No two people will associate a sign with the same set of items — and that's kind of the point.
Most of the fun of "internet astrology" is seeing how different people imagine the signs and what sorts of things they associate with them. Where one Tumblr user attaches wood tones, iced coffees, and old, worn books to Capricorn, someone on Instagram might associate the sign of the Goat more closely with museums, fresh flowers, and candles. Neither are wrong. It's just a matter of perspective.
We could scroll through #zodiacaesthetic posts for hours on end, but we wanted to get some of our favorite creators of astrological content to share their personal thoughts on the signs' vibes. Ahead, Dania and Hannah, aka Twitter's Astro Bebs define the aesthetics of the Zodiac.