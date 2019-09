A Mood Board For Your Sign, In Case You Don't Have One Already

If you've ever browsed the astrological corners of the internet, you've already seen some of the keenest and best trained astro-thinkers create their own impressions of the signs-as-ordinary-things in posts tagged as #zodiacaesthetics on Tumblr and Instagram . An "aesthetic," in this setting, is usually a set of images, objects, and words that, in sum, create a mood board intended to define a sign's overall vibe. No two people will associate a sign with the same set of items — and that's kind of the point.