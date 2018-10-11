If you had to guess the most expensive holiday, there are a few obvious contenders: Christmas (of course), Valentine's Day (chocolate and flowers really add up), and maybe Father's or Mother's Day because, well, you have to give back to the two people who literally gave you life. But would you ever think Halloween is in the top five? Probably not.
On average, Halloween costumes will cost women a whopping $77 this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Add candy, decor, and pumpkin-flavored cocktails to the mix and that budget quickly increases. Sure, that number pales in comparison to the $967 holiday shoppers plan to shell out this winter — but when you have loans and rent checks to pay, dropping a few extra bucks on a Stranger Things polyester outfit seems like a recipe for buyer's remorse.
Luckily, we're no longer 10 years old and we don't have to visit Party City to land a cool costume. These days, you can just make a board on Pinterest, do research on YouTube, and pay a visit to the drugstore. In fact, brands like Nyx, Wet n Wild, and Rimmel have all launched Halloween-friendly makeup products that keep your October 31 festivities on budget.
Ready to be frighteningly frugal? Keep clicking for the best drugstore makeup products to shop for Halloween.
