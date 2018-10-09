Stuart Weitzman Has Launched A More Size-Inclusive Boot Range

Ready-to-wear isn't the only sect of the fashion industry that's pushing itself towards being more size-inclusive. In June, footwear brand Jeffrey Campbell introduced a capsule collection designed with curve model and body positivity activist La’Shaunae Steward. "When we say our shoes are made for everybody we truly mean everyBODY," the company teased.
Now, Stuart Weitzman is making its shoes available to everybody, too. On Tuesday, the label announced that it will be offering an expanded range of this fall’s most stylish boot silhouettes in sizes smaller than a six, larger than 10, and in wide and narrow widths — the latest step in the brand's ongoing customization program.
Dubbed "The Boot Guide," Stuart Weitzman is allowing customers to create their dream shoe, picking from three knee-high boots (one slouchy, one block heel, one kitten heel), a thigh-high pair, a mid-calf stiletto, a pointed-toe ankle boot, a kitten heel ankle boot, and a scrunch boot. There are 14 colors and materials to select from, and prices range from $535 to $1,098. After you submit your selection, you’ll have your made-to-order boots in just 12 weeks.
Basically, you can pick out the shoe you'll be wearing all season now, and it'll arrive just in time for prime fall/winter weather. Now that's what we call "see now, buy now."