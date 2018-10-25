These Are The Most Popular Costumes On Amazon This Year

Halloween is just a few weeks away, so if you don't have time to throw together a homemade costume this year, we got you.
Whether you're looking for something current (Elastigirl!) or timeless (dinosaur onesie for the win), Amazon has quite the hefty Halloween costume selection to choose from, all at an affordable price point. Go matchy-matchy with a friend or do your own thing — you could even win your office costume competition.
Ahead, Amazon's most popular Halloween costumes. And check out our Halloween decor picks, group costume ideas, and clever costumes based on the year's best movies.