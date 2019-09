The reality star also made an emotional appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017, telling the host she felt the robbery happened for a reason. “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she said, barely holding back tears. “It was probably no secret, you see it on the show me being flashy, but I was definitely materialistic before. Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”