Kim & Kanye Call It Quits With Their Longtime Bodyguard

A Kardashian partnership has come to an end. In the wake of the Paris robbery , the Kardashian Wests have parted ways with their longtime bodyguard, according to Entertainment Tonight Pascal Duvier — who'd been employed by the couple since 2012 — was fired recently, a source told ET."Pascal, along with a couple other security members of their team, were recently let go by Kim and Kanye," the source said. "It's a pretty tough situation overall and they love Pascal, but they couldn't take any more chances."While Kim Kardashian West was caught up in a robbery during Paris Fashion Week, Duvier was working security for her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Despite conspiracy theories that the robbery was an inside job, the couple has been reexamining their security measures, so Duvier's dismissal is not a shock.Last week, the bodyguard took to twitter to defend his social media use against Piers Morgan's trolling: "Me having social media and being known is easier to communicate with helpful and understandable (about the security needs) fans so they can reach out when they have concerns," Duvier wrote. "And in cases like I am now, it is to give a public statement to a person that is seeking attention by spreading wrong statements and uses defamatory articles filled with assumptions and lies."