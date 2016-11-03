Kim & Kanye Call It Quits With Their Longtime Bodyguard

Dear Ms. Morgan, Thank you very much for your delightful, amusing, fictional, desperate attention seeking article in #DailyMailOnline. It is a pleasure and honor to see that you took the time getting experienced in the personal protection field and have made the effort to actually investigate about me from illusional and defamatory articles online. Reading the article I'd like to ask you some questions and hopefully I will get your input as a security specialist. How am I suppose to be invisible with my physical appearance of 6'4" (192cm) and 264 LBS (120Kg)? Once you are traveling with one of the most photographed person on this planet (FYI: it's earth) my useless head (your description of me) shows up anyways all over the internet. Clients of mine posting pictures on their social media platform with millions of followers doesn't help the situation of keeping a low profile either. Not having social media doesn't mean that I disappear. Me having social media and being known is easier to communicate with helpful and understandable (about the security needs) fans so they can reach out when they have concerns and in cases like I am now, it is to give a public statement to a person that is seeking attention by spreading wrong statements and uses defamatory articles filled with assumptions and lies. As a dumm person I was able to figure out a system to utilize the social media platform for my line of work. I would actually enjoy a personal encounter with you on a non media level. That way, you would actually be able to understand what I am and how I am (I assume you don't care, because all you want is exposure). Don't you think, if I would be a media junky or think I am as much as a public figure as the people that hire me, I wouldn't have used the opportunity to use the current media mayhem about me, to get even more exposure out of it. The reason why I deleted all previous posts was to protect my kids from harassment through the media and the public that reads your type of articles and actually are brainless enough to believe it. Any question you have feel free to ask me, instead of assuming. Please keep in mind that I don't give confidential information out.

