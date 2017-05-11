Kim Kardashian Discovered Her Paris Attackers Tried To Rob Her Once Before

Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery gets more terrifying the more we learn about it — and now we've discovered that it almost happened before. In recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the mother of two has recounted what exactly went down that October night and the PTSD symptoms she now suffers because of the incident, but in this upcoming episode, even more details are revealed in court.
In a sneak peek released by E!, Kim is on her way back from a long day at court where she worked with a translator to transcribe exactly what happened during her robbery and listen to her attackers' testimonies.
"I think it was really interesting to see the faces of everyone — just by their height and weight, I could tell who from this lineup was in the room with me," she says in a confessional. "I was able to see who confessed. One of them was the guy that was in the room with me, and it was very interesting to hear his story. It was pretty similar to my story — of course there were a few things that they’re not saying to get lesser charges. But they were pretty honest and did tell most of the story exactly how it happened."
Their explanation of events revealed chilling details the Kardashian never knew, the scariest one being that they had attempted to carry out a similar robbery before this one.
"It’s really interesting to see what their side of the story is," she continued in the sneak peek. "And to hear the background information of how they had been following me, and how they attempted to rob me the last time I was in Paris but my husband was with me."
It's no wonder Kim has had trouble adjusting back to normal life now that she knows her "normal" life before the robbery was still in danger. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the star detailed exactly how the attack has changed her.
"I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. Like, I’m such a different person," she said, later adding, "I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t."
Watch the sneak peek of this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians below.
