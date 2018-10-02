Ever since Amazon bought Whole Foods Market back in June 2017, Prime members have reaped a healthy portion of benefits that non-members simply don't have access to. For example, Prime members have the luxury of free (free!) two-hour grocery delivery and 10% off sale items in store, which is nothing short of a shopper's blessing considering that none of us have ever walked out of a Whole Foods with a receipt totaling less than $100.
Still, Whole Foods isn't stopping there. Yesterday, the retailer sweetened the deal by launching a month-long beauty sale. That means body, hair, and skin-care products will be 30% off until November 1. To shop the Back to Body sale, all you have to do is have a Prime account and visit your local Whole Foods Market. Too lazy to go in store? The sale extends to Amazon Prime Now for Whole Foods, too.
Not sure exactly what to get or when you can get it? Keep clicking for our favorite sale products and all the details on exactly when they'll be marked down this month.
