Whole Foods Is Having A Major Sale On Its Beauty Section

Have you ever walked out of Whole Foods Market for less than $100? Us neither — and certainly not after browsing the beauty aisle, which is stocked with clean beauty goodness as far as the eye can see. But this week? This week, friends, our bank accounts will prevail, as nearly the entire department is marked down for the store’s fourth annual beauty week.
Starting tomorrow and running through March 27, all makeup, facial care, hair care, nail polish, and makeup brushes can be had for 25% off, across the board. That means stocking up on the brand’s top-selling finds, like Acure Hydrating Moroccan Oil Shampoo, Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, Mad Hippie Vitamin C Facial Serum, Naturtint Hair Color, and Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner, for the lowest prices ever.
Also in the offering: a limited-edition Piece & Co beauty bag made by artisans in developing countries and stocked with $100 worth of products from brands including Alba, Dr. Hauschka, evanhealy, Mineral Fusion, Trilogy, Weleda, W3LL People, and more. The best part? It’s being sold for a mere $20. (We’d take that for the evanhealy Rose Cleansing Milk and Dr. Hauschka Lip Care Stick alone.) The limited-edition bags will be available this Friday, March 23, only. Though a Whole Foods Market spokesperson tells us they will be available at each of the company’s 457 US stores, something tells us these suckers won’t last.
Whether nabbing one of these well-stocked bags or not, those with an eye on clean beauty can rest assured that whatever score they find has passed the store’s strict ingredient standards — which weeds out all products containing any of the 100-plus ingredients that the company considers iffy for health (stuff like phthalates, microbeads, triclosan, BHT, BHA, and aluminum chlorohydrate, to start). Shopping for beauty products already vetted for clean ingredients while they’re on major sale: How’s that for a deal within a deal?
