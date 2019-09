What Is Farm-To-Face Beauty — & Why Should You Care?

While the rest of the industry plays catch-up, brands that have long championed this transparency are taking center stage. Tata Harper 's eponymous brand has been at it since first launching several years ago; each and every ingredient used in the brand's formulas is foraged from the Harper's property in Vermont. "Traditionally, ‘farm-to-face’ means ingredients that come from local sources," Harper explains. "We have a factory on our farm so we make all products on site. This has been at the core of our DNA since we launched — we are obsessed with being the freshest possible."