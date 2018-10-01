The Newest Le Creuset Color For Fall Is Unexpected In The Best Way

For the second time this season, Le Creuset has released a brand new color. Surprisingly though, unlike the Indigo hue that was launched in early September, the most recent addition to the Le Creuset rainbow is a lot more neutral. The newest color is called Morel, after the mushrooms that share a shade with the cookware.
Morel was released last week and is exclusively available at Sur La Table. In a recent Facebook post, the kitchen retailer confirmed that the new color was inspired by that certain variety of mushroom and that it is meant to be "the perfect fall hue for your countertop." According to the post, Sur La Table is carrying Le Creuset's 6.75-quart Round Wide Dutch Oven, 5.5-quart Signature Round Dutch Oven, 2.75-quart Round Dutch Oven, 2.5-quart Multifunction Pan, and 3.5-quart Buffet Casserole with Glass Lid in Morel right now.
Besides bringing an earthy vibe to the French cookware that often comes in bright shades, the hardware on the Morel Le Creuset pieces also differ. The handles on each lid are a warm bronze color, which pairs very nicely with the Morel shade and gives the cookware a more luxe look.
Though some of us might prefer to bring fun and funky vibes to our kitchens through our Le Creuset color choices, Morel is a nice option is for those who like more earthy shades or simply want to switch thing up in their kitchens this fall. Scroll ahead to shop these new fall-hued cooking essentials.
