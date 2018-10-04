6 Under-The-Radar Brands To Add To Your Wardrobe This Fall

With Fashion Month one-and-done (hundreds of shows and four cities later, phew!) and the ushering in of a new season comes a fresh slew of brands to know and swiftly add to your wardrobe. And who better to ask about the emerging designers to watch (there are SO many) than a fashion insider whose job it is to scout new talent?
Ida Petersson, womenswear buying director at Browns Fashion, is giving us the down-low on the six brands she's most excited about this season. From eye-catching raincoats (yep, they're as practical as they are cool) to Picnic At Hanging Rock-esque feminine florals (duh!), we're giving our closets a little bit of a designer refresh. Because as much as we love the classics, it's those under-the-radar gems that truly get us excited about fashion.
Click through to familiarize yourself with six labels we'll be watching — and wearing — all season long.