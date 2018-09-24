A Fashion Insider Picks 6 New Brands To Add To Your Wardrobe

With London Fashion Week over and the ushering in of a new season comes a fresh slew of brands to know and swiftly add to your wardrobe. Who better to ask about the emerging designers to watch than a fashion insider whose job it is to scout new talent?
Ida Petersson, Womenswear Buying Director at Browns Fashion, talks us through the six brands she's excited about this season, from eye-catching rain-proof outerwear to Picnic At Hanging Rock-esque feminine florals.
Click through to familiarise yourself with the brands we'll all be wearing this season.