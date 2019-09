How Olivier Rousteing & Balmain Made Fashion Accessible For Everyone

In August, Olivier Rousteing announced a new, virtual version of the #BalmainArmy where anyone is welcome. The Balmain creative director — one of three Black men to ever helm a major fashion house — worked with a CGI artist (the same one who designed controversial CGI model Shudu) to create two Balmain-exclusive digital supermodels who embody the beauty, individuality, and confidence of the Balmain woman. It didn't take long before critics claimed Rousteing was simply "paying lip service" to diversity by choosing to work with virtual models, instead of human ones. Well, on Friday, the 33-year-old showed an array of diversity, in real life, at his spring 2019 show in Paris.