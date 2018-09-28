How Olivier Rousteing & Balmain Made Fashion Accessible For Everyone

Balmain's latest presentation was also a continuation of how Rousteing uses virtual reality to make fashion available for everyone. "In a groundbreaking partnership with [Facebook] Oculus, I'm democratizing the runway," he wrote on the show's invite, "to allow a new audience from around the world join me for an exclusive, up close 360 view of the collection. This year, I'm excited to announce the same number of people will be watching my show in virtual reality as in real life."