You Probably Have Everything You Need For A Meghan Markle Costume (But Here Are Some Suggestions, In Case You Don’t)

Even though it’s not even October, Halloween is somehow already everywhere. Costume shops are popping up on every other corner, candy aisles are invading our local convenience store, and, just like that, the pressure is on to cook up the perfect costume . But we're of the mindset that now is not the time to shell out a lot of money on something that will be relegated to the back of your closet the other 364 days of the year. So why not take this opportunity to pretend to be, say, royalty? But we're not talking about the Disney variety (as cute as they are). Instead, we're trading in the ball gowns and tiaras for something — nay, someone — more relatable. Yes, we're talking about Meghan Markle