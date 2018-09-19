There are a lot of ways to mourn the end of summer. Some people throw pool parties on rooftops with bottomless rosé. Others escape the dropping temperatures for someplace warm, where the sun shines until 8 p.m. But Sephora? Well, it's making sure we never have to say goodbye to summer — at least, not for a little while longer.
In honor of the end of the season — better yet, in honor of our denial — Sephora recently collaborated with the Museum of Ice Cream to bring us the most summery makeup collection ever. And, of course, all six products are themed after the museum's namesake frozen dessert: ice cream. Basically, every bit of inspiration you'd find inside the experiential space is now available in a product fit for your vanity.
Starting this month, the Museum of Ice Cream beauty collection will roll out online and in stores at both Sephora and the museum itself. But we suggest you hurry to your shopping cart because the entire collection will only be around until October 30.