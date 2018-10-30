ColourPop Is Restocking The Sold-Out Disney Princess Makeup Line

Think about your 10-year-old self, curling up with a fuzzy blanket and a bowl of popcorn at 7 p.m. on a Friday night as your mom slides the Aladdin VHS tape out of its faded sleeve. It was a simpler time — when you secretly wished for a tiger BFF and actively squinched your eyes shut at the moment when Jasmine was about to kiss Aladdin on his flying carpet — that you may have assumed was as dead as that old VCR.
But now, you can get back to that childhood bliss every time you pucker up and apply your (very adult) lipstick because ColourPop just announced it's bringing back the Disney Princess makeup collaboration — which is currently entirely out of stock.
Just in case you missed out the collectable Disney magic the first time around, the line includes ColourPop's beloved pressed pigment eyeshadows, palettes, and six shades of creamy matte lipstick, each inspired by one of the most iconic fairytale princesses. According to Colourpop, the restock is happening this coming Friday, November 2, at 10 a.m. PST, on the brand's website, but we'd recommend scrolling through the collection beforehand, just so you can find out if you're really a Jasmine.
