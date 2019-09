Yara Shahidi's Glowing Emmys Makeup Only Required 3 Products

Some of our best (and worst) beauty looks are born in a group chat with our friends (thanks, friends) — and so are Yara Shahidi’s. The actress, who was texting with her glam squad right up until the 2018 Emmys red carpet , dropped a photo of her pink, bedazzled Gucci gown into the chat so they could start brainstorming her accompanying makeup look. But it didn't take her longtime makeup artist, Emily Cheng, long to figure out their approach.