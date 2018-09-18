Why Did This Star Wear Fangs To The Emmys?

From the red carpet to the show itself, the Primetime Emmys are usually pretty tame. The parade of flowing gowns and black suits is only rarely punctuated by the statement piece or bold beauty look. But Fred Armisen said to hell with that. He showed up to this year’s event with Natasha Lyonne, who is decked out in a blood red dress. The color choice is important because Armisen himself complimented his black suit with fangs. Yes, vampire fangs… in his mouth.
We have so many questions. What does it mean? Are they working on a secret project about the undead? What is Lyonne’s blood type?! The actor and composer, best known for his various roles on Portlandia, and Lyonne have been dating since 2014. He is currently starring alongside Maya Rudolph in the Amazon original show, Forever. And even in a fancy dress, Lyonne is still recognizable as Orange Is the New Black’s Nicky. But none of this explains why Armisen is dressed like a True Blood character.
We’ve reached out to Armisen’s team for comment. We really, really hope someone responds.
