Natasha Lyonne: "What’s interesting about Nicky this year is that usually we sort of see her battle with self-destruction, and how that’s always trying to take her down. She is able to be in control, and not take it out on herself constantly because there’s too much else to do — at least in these three days. That’s not to say that her normal demons aren’t in play all season, because they most certainly are. Our theme song is 'You’ve Got Time.' It’s these characters figuring out a way to kill time, and what to do with themselves in this trapped situation. This is a situation where they’re oddly, suddenly, in an anarchy. That’s kind of a situation where Nicky can finally find some focus."