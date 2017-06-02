Does Orange Is The New Black season 4 currently feel like a heart-shattering blur to you? Did the Netflix drama's season-ending death make you forget every single other detail that happened over 13 episodes? Do you just really, really miss Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley)? Well, join the club.
In season 4's penultimate episode, Litchfield's most loved inmate died at the hands of a poorly-trained correctional officer. The 2016 finale "Toast Can’t Never Be Bread Again" dealt with the prison-wide aftermath of that tragedy. Yet, all a lot of people can remember is feeling really really, really sad.
So, we've collected the season-ending storylines for all of your favorite — and least favorite — characters, to remind you. Scroll through the gallery for a walk down OITNB memory lane. Then, get ready to head back to Litchfield for season 5, which premieres Friday, June 9.
