Netflix is teasing fans once again with a new trailer of Orange Is The New Black season 5. While the last video gave us the first minute of the upcoming season — forcing us to ask whether Daya (Dasha Palanco) opens up the premiere by shooting someone during a prison riot — the latest sneak peek gives viewers a full look at OITNB season 5. The two-minute trailer is chock full of spoilers for 2017's installment.
We already knew this year's episodes will take place over just three days in Litchfield Penitentiary, following the heartbreaking death of beloved inmate Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley). The consequences of Poussey's death are going to be earth-shattering, according to the trailer. Over just 72 hours, the media will descend upon the prison, as all the inmates decide to band together to make demands.
Yet, we kind of expected all of that from OITNB thanks to one spoilery Wikipedia leak. That's why we investigated the entire trailer to find all the secret clues hidden inside of it. Scroll through the gallery to learn what we found and all the best theories for Orange Is The New Black season 5.
