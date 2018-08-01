Certainly, Caputo and Sam should be congratulated for listening — actually listening — to the women around them. But what Caputo and Sam shouldn’t be is promoted to protagonist status – and that they certainly are. In the ultimate irony, Sam and Caputo emerge as the unlikely heroes on the most recent seasons of GLOW and Orange Is the New Black. These Jenji Kohan-produced shows are both billed as inclusive, character-driven celebrations of women, but it's the men who received dynamic character arcs. Taystee and Ruth, who had taken prominent positions in prior seasons, are reduced to embodying societal problems (the injustices of the prison system, sexual harassment) that these heroic men try to solve — and those aren't the shows we fell in love with. When GLOW and Orange is the New Black are at their best, they are shows about women saving themselves.