So this single incident outside Taystee's ad seg cell, more broadly, speaks to one of season 6's primary concerns: Who controls the narrative, and whose stories do we believe? In every incident this season, the false story wins. After all – we, the viewer, are technically the only civilians privy to the events that occur within the prison. All other events and injustices that occur inside the prison are typically not made public. In order to penetrate the cinderblock and security and reach the outside world, a story needs to be crisis-level — the riot, or the rat prank. Otherwise, MCC, the company that owns Litchfield, can spin a story any way it likes. Linda (Beth Dover) exports a veneer of a Litchfield idyll in her heavily manufactured prison video. During his redemption tour to save Taystee, Caputo (Nick Sandow) recognizes the power of stories in perpetuating MCC's dominion over the truth. By encouraging Sophia Burset (Laverne Cox) to go public with a lawsuit, he's trying to chip at the false narrative bolstering MCC and perpetuating its injustices.