And so begins the parade of Red’s family betraying her. For once, Badison was right. She warned Red that her “family” wouldn’t be “family” anymore in max. After discovering in her interrogation that Piscatella died, Red tries to send the message to Nicky and Piper, using Badison’s many connections in the prison. Nicky understands the message. Piper, however, misinterprets Red’s message hidden within a library book. When she reads that “the tall one” was killed, she thinks she means Alex. Piper is so dazed during her interrogation that she blames Red for torturing Piscatella. Nicky’s lawyer – who happens to be her absent, shitty father’s new fiancée, with whom he has two children — urges her to give Red’s name up, since the feds are already building a case against her. Either she betrays Red, or Nicky will be brought up on many counts for distributing drugs during the riot, which could increase her sentence by 70 years. It’s worth noting that both Nicky and Piper, the wealthiest of the bunch, have fancy representation.