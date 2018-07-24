Then, Maria does what she has to do, and steals Gloria’s plan. At the end of the episode, Gloria goes to enact the escape scheme and realizes all of the hostages are already gone, and a hole has been cut in the fence. Of course, Maria is the only other person who knew that was Gloria’s strategy, so she immediately realizes Maria betrayed her. That also means Maria knowingly stole Gloria’s single chance chance to see her son, who is uncomfortably close to death. Now, Maria is officially Enemy No. 1 for Gloria, even after we learn Benny’s surgery went well and he is okay — it’s not like Maria knows any of that. For all she knows, Benny could be at death’s door, and his mother will never get a chance to say goodbye.