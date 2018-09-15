KJ Apa Mocks Cole Sprouse's Mushy Birthday Post To Lili Reinhart

Riverdale's Archie and Jughead are pretty ride or die, but what's the point of friendship if you can't occasionally (and mercilessly) mock one another's mushy Instagram posts? That's exactly what KJ Apa did with his Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse when the photographer posted a sweet birthday message to girlfriend Lili Reinhart.
Sprouse and Reinhart, whose Riverdale characters, Jughead and Betty, are also a couple, are notoriously tight-lipped about their reportedly romantic relationship. While the two refuse to answer whether they are dating or not, Sprouse — who has a second career as a photographer — often shares sweet visual moments with his best lady friend.
Reinhart has an awesome collection of pics from her skilled boyfriend, who snapped a particularly artsy one of the actress looking in the mirror. Sprouse decided to share that image in honor of her birthday... and, apparently, his Riverdale co-stars couldn't help but recreate it.
"Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love," Sprouse wrote on Instagram.
Riverdale's Casey Cott shared almost the exact same birthday message... but with Apa in the photo instead.
"Both the birthday and my gift. My little muse, have a good day my love," joked Cott, who plays Kevin, on his own Instagram photo.
Apa even added a single heart emoji, just as Reinhart did. His troll game is strong.
This isn't the only photo of Reinhart that Sprouse has posted, and therefore it's just one of many pics that Apa and Cott really need to recreate. I, personally, would love to see Cott and Apa get blurry, just as Sprousehart did in the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star's recent almost-but-not-quite kiss pic. Or maybe Apa can just get ultra moody, like in this shot that Sprouse took of the real-life Betty Cooper in near-darkness.
Let's hope that Sprouse doesn't mind his friends poking some fun at his art, and that Reinhart appreciates the recreation. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?
