Trader Joe's Just Launched A Trendy Mashup Of Two Beloved Fall Foods

All month long — actually, let's be real, we've been looking forward to this since August — Trader Joe's fans have been trying to predict when the grocery chain would officially roll out its new fall products. Though the full lineup has yet to show up at every TJ's location across the country, some seasonal products have finally begun to land in select stores. The one that folks on Instagram can't stop obsessing over? Trader Joe's Candy Corn Popcorn.
Late yesterday, @TraderJoesList, a popular Trader Joe's fan account that has been closely documenting the return of fall products to stores, reposted an Instagram slideshow with two photos originally shared by @vegan_tinymomgram. The first photo shows packaging for the new Candy Corn Popcorn and the second has a close-up of the popcorn itself. According to the photo caption, the snack is vegan. And while it might be at several Trader Joe's stores by now, this Instagram user found it at the location in Elk Grove, CA.
The packaging features an illustration of one of those Jack o' lantern candy buckets many of us used to trick-or-treat as kids with orange, yellow, and white popcorn pieces flying out of it. Above the drawing, the popcorn bag reads, "Crunchy kernels of popcorn covered in a sweet coating that tastes like candy corn." From the second photo, the real popcorn pieces appear to be dipped in an orange, yellow, and clear candy coating.
Interestingly, Trader Joe's isn't the first retail chain to release a candy corn and popcorn hybrid this season. In mid-August, Target announced its entire fall food product line, and it included Candy Corn Caramel Corn from Archer Farms. Perhaps this mashup is already becoming fall 2018's biggest food trend.
