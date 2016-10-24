These Are The Best Places To Celebrate Halloween

Have you made your Halloween plans yet? It's down to the wire, so you might be getting a bit stressed about what to do or maybe even where to do it. WalletHub has some information that could help you have a good time this October 31.
The personal-finance website figured out which major cities in America are the best for dressing up and getting down, and although expenses were a big consideration, it also looked at several other factors. Additional determinants included things like the number of costume stores per capita and the Halloween weather forecast. So, based on what they found, where should you take the party this year?
WalletHub found that the overall best major city for celebrating the spooky holiday is Santa Ana, CA. The Orange County city ranked highest in the "Trick-or-Treater Friendliness" category. To get these results, the website measured kid population, number of trick-or-treat stops, crime rates, and pedestrian fatality — and Santa Ana came out on top. As trick-or-treating is a key part of Halloween, scoring number one in this category held a lot of weight.
After Santa Ana, East Coasters lucked out. New York City, Jersey City, and Newark all ranked highly. At the lower end of the list, WalletHub found a few Southern cities were less favorable for Halloween fun. Birmingham, AL, ranked lowest, with St. Petersburg, FL, and Memphis not far ahead.
In addition to the list, the website also broke down the best and worst in several specific categories. For instance, the city with the highest number of candy stores per capita was Honolulu, HI, and Lexington, KY, has the best weather forecast this year. Take a look at the map below to see if your city made the list. If not, you still have a few days to buy a plane ticket to Santa Ana.
