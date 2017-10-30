A Sweet Start

Goelitz Confectionery Company's roots go back to 1869, when by Brasher's third-great grandfather, Gustav Goelitz, started making candy. His sons started the company (and making mellowcremes) in the 1890s. "They made candy out of shapes that they were familiar with," says Brasher. She's seen price lists going back to the 1900s that show mellowcreme candies in the shapes of turnips or carrots. Mellowcreme candy corn, however, may be the one vegetable-themed candy we still eat today because of its multicolored appeal. It was one of the first candies to have more than one color, a process that the third generation of Goelitz candy makers pioneered. It was Brasher's own grandfather who, after waking up in the middle of the night with shooting pain from the backbreaking process of filling the mellowcreme molds by hand, developed a machine that would automatically fill the molds.