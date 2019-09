The First Thing Adwoa Aboah Does On A Plane

“I still remember my first ‘grown-up’ suitcase,” Aboah tells Refinery29. It was Rimowa and given to her by her parents, who are also fans of the brand. “Travel is a huge part of my life,” she says. Between traveling for jobs and visiting her family in London (Aboah now lives in New York), she’s constantly on a plane. And though she lives out of a suitcase, she still hasn’t managed to learn to not overpack. “My number one rule is to still have options,” she says. Once she’s on the plane, her first move is to disinfect her area with baby wipes. She spritzes lavender on her pillow as well as her skin. And, after she washes her face, she applies tons of moisturizer to combat the dry air on the plane.