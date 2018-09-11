The First Thing Adwoa Aboah Does On A Plane

Model Adwoa Aboah is always on the go. If she isn’t walking the runway or appearing in a brand campaign, she’s championing the causes she feels most strongly about via Gurls Talk, an online platform that discusses everything from fashion to mental health. It's no wonder British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful called her the perfect Vogue girl (and gave her a monthly column in the magazine). She’s constantly redefining what it means to be a model, and her latest partnership with luxury luggage company Rimowa speaks to that. She’s the face of the brand’s first-ever global campaign and, according to Aboah, the relationship is a perfect fit.
Advertisement
“I still remember my first ‘grown-up’ suitcase,” Aboah tells Refinery29. It was Rimowa and given to her by her parents, who are also fans of the brand. “Travel is a huge part of my life,” she says. Between traveling for jobs and visiting her family in London (Aboah now lives in New York), she’s constantly on a plane. And though she lives out of a suitcase, she still hasn’t managed to learn to not overpack. “My number one rule is to still have options,” she says. Once she’s on the plane, her first move is to disinfect her area with baby wipes. She spritzes lavender on her pillow as well as her skin. And, after she washes her face, she applies tons of moisturizer to combat the dry air on the plane.
As glamorous as all that sounds, it’s still not as pretty to look at as her Rimowa ad (seen below).
The goal of the campaign was to create a film that highlights how travel impacts our life and work. Aboah’s footage was captured in New York and London and speaks to her journey as a model. And what she’s learned from the whole experience she repeats for the camera: to keep moving and reminding herself that there are so many places to see.
Advertisement