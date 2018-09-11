“What are you guys talking about?” Olivia Culpo asked. “Diversity,” Hue says, as Shaik recounts how she used to be bullied because of her skin color, and was told that she would never be able to book high-fashion jobs. “A lot of Black girls would have to miss Milan because we wouldn’t be able to walk in the shows because [designers] didn’t want girls that color,” Shaik explained. It’s an honest conversation that's refreshing to see in front of a TV camera. That is, until Windsor says she can relate to Shaik's struggles — she says she found living abroad for months at a time to be “hell” because she didn’t speak “Paris” or Italian.