How Plus-Size Blogger Katie Sturino Started The #MakeMySize Movement

“I can’t tell you the frustration when I’m shopping (and I’m a blogger! In NYC!) So while I applaud brands who are making changes to include more sizes, I’m going see if we can work together to let other designers know that they have a whole demographic that wants to shop,” she wrote on Instagram. “Please tag a brand you wish made your size below! I’m starting the #MakeMySizeMovement!” Thus far, Sturino tells Refinery29 that some smaller brands have written her thoughtful notes on why they haven’t expanded their sizing yet; a few labels have also reached out, asking to sit down with Sturino and talk to her about what they can do.