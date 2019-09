How Plus-Size Blogger Katie Sturino Started The #MakeMySize Movement

Several customers were quick to reply, noting how disappointed they were in the brand's response. @kohutnycdc summed up their sentiments perfectly, writing: "This is a very disappointing response. You seem more focused on the image of your brand than welcoming new customers. This conversation isn’t about having a more voluptuous top. It’s that your clothes are not options for the majority of women because of the size. Little by little, more designers are expanding their size range. It would behoove you to be remembered as an enthusiastic supporter of size inclusiveness rather than reluctant adopters. The plus community will remember." Sturino herself added to the conversation: "Your response is getting a poor response because instead of being open to my/our request for more inclusive sizing, you are suggesting I try and squeeze my shape into a size that does not and has never fit me from your brand, " she wrote. "Many brands are working to expand their range in some capacity. I’m just asking you to consider doing the same."