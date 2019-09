The Best Bachelor Nation Couple Just Broke Up & I'm Heartbroken

When I'm not thinking about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande , I'm thinking about Lily McManus and Courtney Dober . The two may not have "won" Bachelor Winter Games with their sports skill or any kind of engagement , but they were the only couple I was rooting for by the end of the show. Their connection was genuine despite how ill-fitted both of them were for that type of reality show, and it continued into the real world. The two vlogged together ! I mean, how do you get more perfect than that?