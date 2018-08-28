The Best Bachelor Nation Couple Just Broke Up & I'm Heartbroken

Court is a bloody good man, every fiber of his being. He is possibly the most high functioning man I have ever met for someone who has a diet of 98% street van tacos. He’s good with his hands, he gets worried if I’m cold, puts together a solid peppermint tea, average joke teller, lives pretty well with a full force caffeine addiction, doesn’t mind being the little spoon, froths a peanut M&M, will talk shit about other people houses with me. It makes my eyes leak a little bit but myself and Court have decided to split on mutual terms. I love Court with every ounce of my being, that long limbed fuck will be a part of my life for a very long time. You guys watched us fall in love and it was honestly just as magical as it looked in real life. I never thought I’d be the type of woman to fall in love on TV but now I am that bitch. I am a believer. I’m so glad I jumped in an RV with you after making it out of the love cult alive, I wouldn’t change a thing Court. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. I’m so confident that you’ll find every single thing in life that makes you happy, if you can’t do it then there’s absolutely no hope for the rest of us. maybe in another life we’ll eat tacos, play tonsil hockey, swim in the ocean and park RV’s in post office car parks. I can already feel the “love is dead” comments brewing but I can promise you guys it is 100% alive and well. @courtneydober

