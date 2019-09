Caroline Wozniacki Told Us Her Hopes For Young Women In Sports

Wozniacki is part of a new Adidas campaign aimed at empowering young athletes to stay in sports, alongside Billie Jean King , the tennis icon and women's rights advocate. "I'm so privileged to play tennis — obviously Billie Jean King paved the way for us. She was the one who got our first prize money, and has fought and paved the way for the next generations to stand up for everybody in women’s tennis," Wozniacki says. "I think it’s just so important that we have this opportunity, we have a platform, we can stand up for ourselves, we can show girls that because we're women we can do this. We can do more. We can empower each other." Lately, there's been a lot of attention on young athletes to see how they use their voices and platforms to make change. King says this comes naturally in sports:"[Playing sports] just empowers you," she says. "It teaches you to trust your body. Girls are taught not to trust their bodies growing up, yet we’re supposed to be perfect."