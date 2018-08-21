Get A Whiff Of Fall With These 14 New Candles From Anthropologie

Sipping on a comforting cup of hot cider, walking through a forest filled with snow-covered evergreens, stirring clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg into what will become pumpkin pie filling; these are all things it's too early in the year to do. Some aren't even possible yet while others are simply not yet socially acceptable because it's technically still summer. But, there is one way to tap into the spirit of fall without having to wait for the season to actually begin. This week, Anthropologie began carrying candles in 14 different autumnal scents.
As part of its fall 2018 home collection, Portrait of a Home, which was released yesterday, Anthropologie is selling fall-scented candles from Illume, Gaia, and Capri Blue. The new candles come in all different shapes, sizes, colors, and finishes. While each will act as a decorative addition to a space, the best part about them is that they offer festive smells that will make you feel like you're enjoying those fall activities without having to wait until November. The scents include cinnamon, clove, pumpkin, apples, cedar, spruce, and so much more.
