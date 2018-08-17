This Week In Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande, We Get The Answers We Wanted

Wow! What a week! After what felt like months of scrounging for details about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship due to Davidson's retreat from social media, we finally have a week of not one, but two interviews about their relationship, as well as the eagerly-anticipated Sweetener albumm.
The biggest news finally puts a stop to the intense speculation of how the happy couple actually got together. Nobody, perhaps me most of all, believed it could have been as simple as love at first sight, but individual interviews with the two stars prove me wrong! Their relationship came together just as quickly as it looked like, and after hearing them both gush about it to the press, I think I finally get it.
Meanwhile, I'm listening to Sweetener on repeat, because not only is it filled with a bunch of new songs we haven't heard any snippets of, it also has "Pete Davidson," the song that lays Grande's feelings for her fiancé out on a platter for us all to see.
All this and more, ahead!