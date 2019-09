Franklin’s unique aesthetic may be a result of the fact that she wasn’t afraid to shop for herself; when the Queen of Soul performed “My Country This Of Thee” at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration , she was wearing a hat she selected from Detroit-based milliner Luke Song. In 2009, Song told WWD that Franklin was a regular customer. “She actually had three to choose from for that day, but went with her second choice. It probably looked better on camera.” ( It did, so much so it became a meme. ) But the singer told Newsweek in 2012 that she loved the hat. “And that lesson I learned is that sometimes you could search for something long and hard, until you realize that what you’re looking for is right at home,” Franklin said.