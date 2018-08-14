Story from Pop Culture

Why Twitter Is Dragging Colin Jost

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images.
Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost has feelings about award shows, and the internet is not happy about them.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times published an interview with Jost and fellow SNL weekender Michael Che, whom Jost will c0-host the Emmys with this September. One of the questions asked of the pair was what they thought of award shows — you know, since they would be hosting one of the year's biggest. While Che stated that he liked "the MTV awards" as a kid, Scarlett Johansson's boyfriend said something a bit more controversial.
"Eh. I think most of the time they’re way too self-serious and focused on things that 99% of the country doesn’t care about," the host told The Los Angeles Times. "At the end of the day, it’s adults getting trophies. Why should that be taken seriously?"
He also mentioned that he thought the films that won major accolades should be a little bit more fun.
"Remember when movies like Gladiator won Best Picture? Why can’t good, fun things win and not just good artsy things? They’re both good and the fun ones are sometimes a lot harder to make," the SNL star told the outlet.
Fortunately for Jost, the Oscars has announced that it will honor popular films beginning in 2019 in a separate category, much to the ire of many within the film community.
Jost's comments stirred the Twitterverse out of their slumber. They quickly went in on the comments, suggesting it was ridiculous for the comedian to state artful films shouldn't receive accolades.
This interview may not have caused the internet to drag Jost on its own, but coupled with the SNL cast member's comments earlier this week, well — everyone was already worked up.
"It is kind of fun for us to do something that is not political," Jost told Vanity Fair in a recent interview, before adding: "I think that by [the Emmys], people are going to be desperate to give men a chance, finally. It’ll probably be #HeToo by then."
Here's hoping Jost's Emmys gig is received better than his recent interviews.
