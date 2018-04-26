And despite efforts to push for more inclusion in the very visible awards-show parade that ostensibly kicks off with the Emmys,. As, the number of women who have hosted major awards shows (sans a male co-host, mind you) is shockingly low. Only six women have collectively ever hosted the Emmys (Angela Lansbury, Ellen DeGeneres and Patricia Richardson), the Golden Globes (Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, together), and the Oscars (Ellen DeGeneres and Whoopi Goldberg).