These Beauty Brands Donate To Women's Organizations All Year Round

There are a few days every year that remind beauty brands to step up to do some good for women around the world. It tends to happen ahead of International Women's Day in March, or Women’s Equality Day every August or even breast cancer awareness month in October. You'll often see brands run promotions like 100% of proceeds from the sale of a single lipstick going to Planned Parenthood for 24 hours.
Now that's all well and good, of course, because philanthropy is always a good, generous thing for a company to do. But there are also many brands out there that make supporting various organizations and non-profits benefitting women more than an annual task. In fact, many make it an essential part of their business model, and that, regardless of the day, is worth celebrating. Ahead, 24 companies that do just that...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.