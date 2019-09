Don't Sleep On Viola Davis' Award-Worthy Beauty Looks

Whether she's winning, losing, or simply presenting, Davis shows up on the red carpet to slay — and she's constantly changing up her look. One day she's fearlessly rocking her natural Afro , and the next week she's proving that pixies are the new bobs. The only thing you can definitely count on: She's going to rock it with a timeless confidence that's all her own. Because if you haven't learned by now, there is only one Viola Davis