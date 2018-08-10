Don't Sleep On Viola Davis' Award-Worthy Beauty Looks

There are a lot of reasons to admire Viola Davis. Maybe it's her self-care routine, the fact that she's just one Grammy away from being an EGOT winner, her innate talent to bring tears to our eyes every time she's behind a podium... the list could go on and on. In fact, we have one more thing to add: Davis' beauty looks.
Whether she's winning, losing, or simply presenting, Davis shows up on the red carpet to slay — and she's constantly changing up her look. One day she's fearlessly rocking her natural Afro, and the next week she's proving that pixies are the new bobs. The only thing you can definitely count on: She's going to rock it with a timeless confidence that's all her own. Because if you haven't learned by now, there is only one Viola Davis.
Even though Davis can't be boxed into one specific look, she does have a few go-to formulas. In honor of her 53rd birthday, we've rounded up some of the stunning red-carpet beauty looks that you'll likely see her wear again.