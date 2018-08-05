Before Blake Lively stole our hearts in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, dabbled in interior design, and began trolling her husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, she had a brief stint as Baby Spice.
Twitter user Bria Madrid discovered this fact after finding an old photo of herself and a young Lively from a 1997 Spice Girls concert at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino County, CA. Madrid wrote, "Found a picture when I was 5 at my first concert. #SpiceGirls and took a picture with a girl dressed up as Baby Spice who I just realized now was @blakelively." Towering beside Madrid with a smile plastered on her face, Lively donned a blue mini dress, pigtails, and platform shoes – a true testament of her love for the Spice Girls.
Found a picture when I was 5 at my first concert. #SpiceGirls and took a picture with a girl dressed up as Baby Spice who I just realized now was @blakelively pic.twitter.com/GN6AW9fg0e— Bria Madrid (@briamadrid) August 4, 2018
The funny tweet caught the actress’ attention, and she jokingly responded with: "My secret is out…” She continued to proclaim her love for the Spice Girls on Instagram, reposting Madrid’s photo and tagging the inspiration behind her throwback look, Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice herself.
"Pretending to be someone else... since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton)," Lively wrote. And the fun didn’t stop there. Someone should probably go check on Lively and make sure she’s still breathing, given how shocked and excited she was that Bunton actually responded to her post.
"So cute, you're rocking those pigtails," one-fifth of the iconic girl group wrote in the comments section, understably causing Lively to lose it. "I'm officially [dead]. Forever bowing down to you. I cannot believe you know who I am. This will never be normal," Lively responded back.
