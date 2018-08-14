11 Products Singaporean Girls Can't Live Without

Makeup, skin care, or really any form of pampering, is barely mentioned in Kevin Kwan's original novel, and when it is, it's usually to belittle some glamorous billionaire or to suggest that going to a 5-star spa is the best way to unwind after a long day of ruining your son's love life. Since CRA barely scratches the surface of what it's like to live in Singapore (that is, unless you're a billionaire with a giant estate and round-the-clock air conditioning), we reached out to four Singaporean influencers to find out the beauty products they simply cannot live without, ahead.