11 Products Singaporean Girls Can't Live Without

The highly-anticipated film Crazy Rich Asians comes out tomorrow, marking the first time Hollywood has given us a movie with an all-Asian cast in 24 years. It's a milestone, to say the least, and one that will hopefully serve as a reminder to the movie industry that the diversification of its talent pool can result in incredible gains for everyone.
There are plenty of things to look forward to in the film, from lavish pans from the rooftop infinity pool at Singapore's famous Marina Bay Sands resort, to scores of designer gowns and fast cars. There's one element of the Crazy Rich Asians (CRA) experience that's severely lacking though, and that's beauty.
Makeup, skin care, or really any form of pampering, is barely mentioned in Kevin Kwan's original novel, and when it is, it's usually to belittle some glamorous billionaire or to suggest that going to a 5-star spa is the best way to unwind after a long day of ruining your son's love life. Since CRA barely scratches the surface of what it's like to live in Singapore (that is, unless you're a billionaire with a giant estate and round-the-clock air conditioning), we reached out to four Singaporean influencers to find out the beauty products they simply cannot live without, ahead.
