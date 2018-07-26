Barneys Warehouse's Epic Flash Sale Is Offering Up To 90% Off

There are few things that get us as worked up as seeing the phrase "take an extra __% off the sale price." Barneys Warehouse is always a go-to for finding a good a deal, but in addition to its huge site-wide season sale (which is already 50-70% off), it's launching a “Style Sprint” flash sale from now through the first week of August.
For the next 10 days, Barneys Warehouse will be selecting a new category (think jewelry, sandals, sweaters, dresses, etc.) each day that you can shop for an extra 20% off. That brings your total possible savings to up to 90% (yeah, take it in). For the flash sale’s inaugural launch on Thursday, Barneys Warehouse is marking down all accessories site-wide.
You can expect the sale to be filled to the brim with trickled down designer goods from the likes of Chloé, Acne Studios, and Sies Marjan. But we recommend keeping a weathered eye on “lower-priced” brands (Barneys New York Collection, Solid & Striped, and J Brand) to really benefit from the sale.
It feels like the old school days of Barney’s Warehouse’s epic clearances at its old Chelsea hub all over again. And hey, in case you haven't heard, Mercury's back in retrograde today, so if there's ever been a legitimate excuse to spend your cash, it's now.
