Ariana Grande's Mom Shares Emotional Open Letter About Demi Lovato

Since TMZ broke the news of singer Demi Lovato's hospitalization following an apparent overdose on Tuesday, countless fans and celebrities have shared their support for the singer, who recently implied that she'd broken six years of sobriety in her newly released single, "Sober." Among those loving messages is a powerful statement from Ariana Grande's mother, Joan Grande.
"I am knocked down, over Demi, I hope and pray that she recovers quickly and finds sobriety again.. it is work, hard work, but with support and love, she will succeed," read the letter Grande tweeted on Wednesday. "I know it, we are there for her in any way, .. she is a sweet, kind person, who has in my personal experience always shown love to everyone in my world."
Grande also acknowledged Lovato's role in her children's lives, thanking the singer for helping Frankie through his sobriety journey and for supporting Ariana in her music career, before encouraging readers to "try to be nice to everyone."
"Try not to find your own self-worth by knocking down others," she continued. "You never know, if you share love and light, that just may give you the self-worth you are desperately looking for."
Mama Grande's messages of empathy and compassion seem to have resonated with her daughter, whose song "The Light Is Coming" is all about finding the light within to overcome the negativity so often found in the outside world.
A spokesperson for the LAPD declined to comment on whether Lovato had been using drugs when reached by Refinery29.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
